Morning Buzz: November 9, 2026

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"Brews and Dudes" in Ada Village

Discover Ada is rolling out its first "Brews and Dudes" night this Tuesday, November 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. Businesses across Ada Village are teaming up for whiskey and bourbon tastings, golf pop-ups, cornole, euchre, and shopping discounts.

Ada's social district allows participants to stroll the village with a drink, plus pick up a bingo card for the chance at being entered to win an Ada Experience Basket if they shop at four spots!

Go to adavillage.com for more information.

"We Finished Their Journey" documentary film to hit theaters and streaming

Last summer, 70 swimmers set out to finish what the Edmund Fitzgerald never could. Now their story is a film!

The documentary "We Finished Their Journey" follows the 411 mile relay from the wreck site in Lake Superior all the way to Detroit, delivering the iron ore the ship never did. It honors the 29 men lost and continues to raise money to preserve the light tower at Whitefish Point.

It hits theaters and streaming tomorrow, November 10, the anniversary of the sinking. The link to the full trailer is available online.

Grand Rapids Ballet performing "The Nutcracker" in Detroit

Grand Rapids Ballet is taking its production of "The Nutcracker" to the Detroit Opera House over Thanksgiving weekend.

The show was made right here, with sets imagined by Grand Rapids native Chris Van Allsburg, the author behind "The Polar Express" and "Jumanji".

It comes back to DeVos Performance Hall for two weekends in December, starting December 11, with the Grand Rapids Symphony playing Tchaikovsky's score live.

Girls Choral Academy hosting music gala

The Girls Choral Academy is celebrating 30 years of empowering girls through music with a night in Emerald City. It is a gala inspired by "The Wizard of Oz", "The Wiz", and "Wicked".

Expect Broadway-style performances, dinner, a silent auction, and a tribute to longtime Grand Rapids music educator Debra L. Perry. The gala is next Thursday, November 12 at GLC Live at 20 Monroe, and every ticket helps more girls find their voice.

Visit girlschoralacademy.org for more information.

Aziza Poggi performing at St. Cecilia Music Center

Grand Rapids mezzo-soprano Aziza Poggi is bringing her fourth annual classical concert to St. Cecilia Music Center Sunday, November 15 at 4 p.m.

It's her most ambitious classical program yet, from opera arias to Broadway favorites, with fellow singers from the West Michigan Opera Project joining her on stage.

Early bird tickets are $13 plus fees, but those seats are limited. Secure yours at azizaworld.net.

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