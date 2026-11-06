Morning Buzz: November 6, 2026

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Ballet introduction and education event taking place at the Kroc Center

Grand Rapids ballet dancers are heading to the Kroc Center for a free, family-friendly show. "Introduction to the Art of Ballet" is Next Tuesday, November 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

It all takes place at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. Guests will learn about ballet and see excerpts from "The Nutcracker" and "Paquita", then meet the dancers after the performance.

No prior registration is needed to attend.

KDL librarian receives state honor

Hennie Vaandrager, the Kent District Library's programming and outreach manager, has been named "Public Librarian of the Year" by the Michigan Library Association!

She created "On The Same Page", a community reading program that brings people together over books to fight loneliness.

She also was responsible for moving author Kristin Hannah's sold-out event to Van Andel Arena this past summer, as well as develop the library's Summer Wonder reading program.

Robinette's extending Dolly Parton corn maze through next week

Robinette's is letting families get lost in its Dolly Parton corn maze for free until November 13. The maze is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The farm announced its design in August, just two days before Parton's death. This fall, a portion of every ticket went to the Imagination Library, and the farm opened the maze free so more families can enjoy it. Dolly-themed photo ops are along the trail.

For more information, head to robinettes.com.

Forest Hills Eastern holiday expo and artisan market

The Forest Hills Eastern holiday expo and artisan market is tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada.

Over 100 local artisans and small businesses will sell crafts and gifts. There will also be food trucks, raffle prizes, and photos with Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission to the expo and market is free.

Come From Away extending show at Farmers Alley Theatre

"Come From Away" at Farmers Alley Theatre in Kalamazoo sold out its original run, and tickets are now on sale for three evening and two matinee performances from November 27 through 29.

It tells the true story of 7,000 stranded airline passengers who were welcomed by a small Newfoundland community, and this year marks 25 years since those events in Gander.

To get your tickets, visit farmersalleytheatre.com.

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