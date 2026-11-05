Morning Buzz: November 5, 2026

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Registration open for Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project

The Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project is now signing up families for holiday help, and the deadline to enroll is November 13.

The all-volunteer group provides gifts, pantry staples, and household essentials for people living in the Plainwell school district. The group takes no government funding, so it relies on the community.

Neighbors can give money, adopt a family and buy gifts for them, or donate items at drop-off sites or through its Amazon wish list. To help, go to plainwellchristmas.org.

Free Repair Fair hosted by the Creston Neighborhood Association this Saturday

Got something broken that's collecting dust in the garage? Don't toss it! You might be able to get it fixed for free as the Creston Neighborhood Association and in the Grand River Makerspace in Walker are hosting their final Repair Fair of the year this Saturday.

From 1 to 4 p.m., skilled volunteers will fix lamps, fans, bikes, jewelry, clothing, and small furniture all for free! If you can carry it in, they'll try to fix it. You can bring up to two items and you remain with volunteers while they work.

Visit crestongr.com for more information.

Third Coast Cup to be held in Grand Rapids

The Grand Rapids Fencing Academy hosts the Third Coast Cup November 6 through 8 at MSA Fieldhouse on 28th St. SE from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Fencers of all ages and levels from across the U.S. and Canada are competing, and one of the academy's co-founders says it's one of the highest-ranking tournaments in the country other than nationals. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages.

For more, go to grfencing.com.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum screening Earth, Wind, and Fire documentary

The Kalamazoo Valley Museum is hosting a free screening of the new HBO documentary on Earth, Wind, and Fire tonight from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

The film digs into how the six-time Grammy winners blended R&B, funk, soul, and jazz into a signature sound. Kalamazoo singer Yolonda Lavender and guests kick things off with a live performance.

The event is free and tickets are available today only. To purchase, visit kalamazoomuseum.org.

Grand Rapids Veterans Day weekend event

Grand Rapids is hosting a Veterans Day weekend that turns thanks into action. Creative Community Entertainment, a veteran-led nonprofit, brings its third-annual celebration of service to downtown along the Grand River near 555 Monroe Ave NW this Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event connects veterans and military families with veteran-owned businesses and service groups, plus live music, food trucks, and hands-on STEM activities for kids.

Details are at cc-entertainment.org.

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