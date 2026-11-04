Morning Buzz: November 4, 2026

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Blandford Nature Center hires first Elder

Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids has welcomed its first Elder-In-Residence! Punkin Shananaquet is an Elder and Midekwe from the Three Fires Midewiwin Lodge, and an enrolled citizen of the Match-e-be-nash-she-wish band of the Pottawatomi.

The new position was created together with a local advisory circle of Native American Elders. She will help shape how the nature center teaches about the natural world and cares for the land, bringing Anishinaabe perspectives into its programs and staff learning.

The nine-month appointment runs through May 2027, and the center plans to welcome a different Elder in the future.

Muskegon County Airport offering nonstop flights to Florida next year

For the first time ever, Muskegon County Airport will offer nonstop commercial flights to Florida!

Denver Air Connection will fly every Saturday to Orlando Sanford International Airport starting January 9. One-way fares start at $199, and parking at the Muskegon airport is free.

Tickets go on sale November 10. Go to denverairconnection.com for more information.

Battle Creek Fire Department launches Fire Prevention Month year-long campaign

Fire Prevention Month may be over, but the Battle Creek Fire Department is just getting started! The city is launching "Fire Prevention Month: All 12 Of Them", a year-long campaign running from now through October 2027, with monthly videos and safety tips tied to local history, pop culture, and familiar traditions.

The idea came after the city manager challenged departments to work together, and city communications turned it into a "group project". Residents, businesses, and community groups are invited to join in and appear in videos.

To follow along, text BCFIRESAFE to 38276 for monthly themes, updates, and where to pick up a fire safety refrigerator magnet. Learn more at battlecreekmi.gov/bcfiresafe.

UPS hiring seasonal workers, hosting job fair

UPS is hiring over 800 seasonal workers in the Grand Rapids area! Many of the jobs are part-time, with flexible schedules built to fit around school or another job.

Pay runs from around $18 an hour for driver helpers and up to $23 an hour for drivers. UPS is hosting an online job fair this Friday, November 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To register or apply, go to jobs-ups.com.

Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra presents "Peter and the Wolf"

The Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra presents "Peter and the Wolf" this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Chenery Auditorium.

In the story, each character is played by a different instrument. The Ballet Arts Ensemble is also joining the orchestra for the performance. An instrument petting zoo opens an hour before the concert, so kids can try out orchestra instruments themselves.

Tickets for children under 18 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. For tickets, visit kalamazoosymphony.com.

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