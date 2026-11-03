Morning Buzz: November 3, 2026

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West Michigan kid competes at 2026 WKC World Championships

Ten-year-old Fiona Brenner competed at the 2026 WKC World Championships in Chiclana, Spain, and took home two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals!

The world karate and kickboxing commission event brings athletes from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Latin America to compete in forms, weapons, sparring, and more. Fiona attends C.A. Frost Enviornmental Science Academy and has been training in martial arts since she was five.

She trains at Kickstart Family Martial Arts in Walker under Sensei David Depriest, who has over 46 years of experience and was inducted into the U.S. Martial Arts Hall of Fame in 2021.

"Blessings in a Box" Thanksgiving dinner giveaway this Saturday

Royal Priesthood Ministries Full Life Center in Wyoming is teaming up with Berghorst Food Service for its "Blessings in a Box" Thanksgiving dinner giveaway.

Registration is only by phone, and the lines will be open Saturday, November 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Families who register can pick up their dinner box at the church on Woodview Ave SW on Saturday, November 21.

The phone number to register a box is (616) 552-8675.

SOMI hosting Women's Unified 3x3 basketball

Special Olympics Michigan is hosting a North America Women's United 3x3 basketball championship in Grand Rapids this week!

Ten unified teams from the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean are competing at the Unified Sports and Inclusion Center on 68th St. Unified teams put women with and without intellectual disabilities on the same court. The public is welcome to come cheer them on.

The opening ceremony and preliminary games are this morning, and championship finals and celebration are tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m. It's free to attend.

Grand Rapids Gold veteran ticket giveaway

The Grand Rapids Gold wants to say "Thank You" to local veterans with a free afternoon of basketball! Kent County Veterans Services and the Gold are giving away 200 free tickets to the Salute to Veterans Game Sunday November 8 at 3 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

Each veteran can bring up to three family members and it's first-come, first-served. The court will glow green for Operation Green Light, an effort encouraging people to shine a green light in honor of veterans. Free green bulbs will be handed out while they last. One veteran will also get a custom camo Gold jersey at halftime.

To claim your tickets before they're gone, go to grandrapids.gleague.nba.com.

Tacos Locos open at GRR

Travelers at Ford International Airport now have a new place to grab a bite. Tacos Locos has opened across from the TSA checkpoint, a quick-service Mexican-inspired restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Breakfast runs until 10:30 a.m. with breakfast tacos, burritos, and huevos. For the rest of the day, the menu has street tacos, burritos, taco salad bowls, and other Mexican-inspired favorites.

Another new spot is on the way, too. Boochie Bar, a Rockford cafe known for Acai bowls, smoothies, and "fancy toasts", is expected to open at the airport by the end of the year.

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