Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Express returning this season

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Express is back at the Ford Presidential Museum, running today through January 3!

It's free for everyone to view. The model train display honors President Ford's Michigan roots, with tiny versions of South High School, Herpolsheimer's Department Store and the University of Michigan's Big House. New this year is a model of one of his childhood homes on Union Street. Today's soft opening lets you meet the train team as they finish the display, while this Saturday, attendees can join "Show and Tell With The Train Team", learning more about how the display is built and make a train-themed craft.

The train was started in 1985, inspired by The Polar Express, and spent nearly 30 years in a Breton Village Mall bookstore window.

Holland Kerstmarkt open tonight

Holland's Kerstmarkt is open tonight from 3 to 7 p.m. instead of the early-morning Black Friday rush! The European-style, open-air holiday market at Holland Civic Center has over 25 local artisans selling handmade gifts.

Guests can sip spiced mulled wine in a custom mug, eat a stroopwafel, and visit Santa and Sinterklaas! The market runs Fridays and Saturdays through December 19.

Visit kerstmarktholland.org for more information.

Lowell Arts artist market open through January

The artist market at Lowell Arts is open now through January 16 at 223 West Main Street in Lowell.

50 West Michigan artists are selling their work in one gallery, and 13 of them are new this year. It is the largest group yet! Everything is handmade and one of a kind, with every purchase supporting an artist directly and the local nonprofit.

Hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Lowell Arts members get 10% off December 4 through 6.

The market is closed December 24, 25, 31, and January 1.

Loutit District Library's adopt-a-book event returning next month

Adopt-A-Book is back at Grand Haven's Loutit District Library! Through Christmas Eve, stop by The Bookman and buy a book from the library's wish list display. It goes straight to the library with a special bookplace honoring you or someone you love.

New this year, you can adopt more than just books this year, such as chip in for items for the Library of Things and the new makerspace. Last year saw a record 242 books adopted.

Go to loutitlibrary.org for details.

Buy Michigan releases holiday gift guide

Buy Michigan has released its 20th annual gift guide, with over 160 Michigan-made gift ideas in 18 categories. They range from jewelry, home decor, sweet treats, books, sports gear, and Yooper Spirit.

Every listing tells you about the maker and links to buy online from a small Michigan business.

Find the guide at buymichigannow.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok