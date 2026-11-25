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Be Cafe partnering with RoundUp.Org

Be Cafe has partnered with Visa and Mastercard through roundup.org! You can connect an eligible card, and every purchase rounds up to the nearest dollar. The spare change goes to Be Cafe, and you can set a monthly limit or leave it open.

Be Cafe provides jobs and training for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who work alongside job coaches as Beristas. The donations help pay for the hiring, training, and coaching.

To sign up, go to roundup.org and search for "Be Cafe".

Free Thanksgiving meals at Yesterdog

For the second ear in a row, Yesterdog is offering a free meal on Thanksgiving to anyone who needs a warm plate or some company. Stop by the Wealthy Street restaurant this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for up to three hot dogs, plus pumpkin pie, bagels, and soda.

The option is dine-in only.

Muskegon Museum of Art opens two exhibitions

Two different exhibitions are now open at the Muskegon Museum of Art. "Henry's Miniatures: Amalienburg" features a dollhouse built by collector Henry Matthews. It's about four feet wide, seven feet long, and over eleven feet tall.

Next door is "Big: From the Collection", that asks what makes a work of art "big", from monumental pieces to small intimate ones, all drawn from the museum's permanent collection.

The displays run through March 7, 2027.

Planet Fitness collecting toys for holiday season

Local Planet Fitness locations are collecting new, unwrapped toys through December 9 for kids in need this holiday season.

The gifts go to local children from newborns up to age 18 and will be handed out next month. Stuffed animals, board games, Legos, books, puzzles, sports gear, and art supplies are all on the wish list. You do not need to be a member to donate.

MVP Crahen's 55+ men's team wins division at USTA League National Championships

MVP Crahen's 55+ Men's 8.0 travel team won its division at the USTA League National Championships in Mobile, Alabama! The team is captained by David Buchan.

It was one of 38 national champions crowned across the divisions. USTA League has over 300,000 players, making it the world's largest adult competitive tennis league. The championships bring together teams from all 18 USTA sections.

The roster includes Paul Brown, Bill Wisser, Bill Battiste, Andrew Chuba, David Buchan, John Buchan, Randy Ford, Elisha Atkinson, Kirk Gossett, Steve Dodgson, Lawrence Czubak, and Kevin Shaw.

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