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Enlighten returning to Meijer Gardens

The holiday spectacle "Enlighten" is back for its third year at Meijer Gardens! It runs through January 10 with evening hours of 5:30 to 8:30 on select dates.

It's a one-mile walk past sculptures by artists like Henry Moore and Auguste Rodin, beautifully lit and set to music. New this year are a reimagined Scarlatti Sculpture Stop, a hot chocolate bar in the Children's Garden, and a new finale in the tropical conservatory.

Timed tickets are required and on sale now at meijergardens.org/enlighten. The gardens are closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Van Buren County's Paint the Plow winner announced

Students from five area high schools in Van Buren County painted plows for the Van Buren County Road Commission's third annual "Paint the Plow" program, which promotes winter driving safety and road careers.

This year's theme was 250 Years of Freedom, and after a community-wide vote, Lawton High School took first place, with the winning students earning a pizza party!

Look for the painted plows in parades and out on the roads when heavy snow hits.

Entries open for MLK Park public art display

Grand Rapids is looking for artists to fill a new community center with color! The city's Parks and Recreation Department and Muse GR are accepting applications for public art at the MLK Park Community Center and Pool House.

The artwork should celebrate the neighborhood's history, culture, and identity while honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Artists 18 and older can apply individually or as a team no matter where they live or experience level.

You will need to provide three to five examples of your work with the deadline of 11:59 p.m. on Dececmber 31. Installations are expected in spring and early summer 2027. To apply, go to musegr.com.

Sweet Temptations earns accolades

Kelly Larson, owner of Sweet Temptations in Grand Haven, earned the North American Ice Cream Association's "Grand Master Ice Cream Maker" title!

To get it, a shop has to win blue ribbons at three different national conventions within five years, and only about one in five entries ever earn a blue ribbon! This year's winner has her Strawberry after previously winning for both Vanilla Bean and Dark Decadence Chocolate.

Plus, two Sweet Temptations employees won a combined $9,000 in scholarships, finishing second and fourth out of 80 nation-wide applicants!

Mel Trotter Thanksgiving Community Meal

Mel Trotter Ministries' annual Thanksgiving Community Meal is this Thursday at DeVos Place. It's free and the meal is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Over 500 volunteers will help serve 2,000 plus men, women, and children. The menu includes 180 turkeys, 2,400 pounds of potatoes, stuffing, green beans, candied carrots, rolls, and dessert. After the meal, guests who need coats, hats, or gloves can get them.

The Rapid is also giving free rides to and from DeVos Place. To learn more or help, visit meltrotter.org.

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