Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Gobble Wobble returning to benefit Kids' Food Basket

Kids' Food Basket is hosting its 21st Gobble Wobble on Thanksgiving morning this Thursday! The fun run and walk is at East Grand Rapids Middle School.

It kicks off at 8 a.m. with the Widdle Wobble, a short course of about a half a mile for kids 12 and under. It's free to participate, but kids need to sign up. The Gobble Wobble starts right after and can be ran or walked. Leashed dogs are allowed.

All race proceeds help KFB provide about 11,500 evening meals each school day to kids at nearly 70 schools around West Michigan. To register or sign up, go to kidsfoodbasket.org.

Rockford Brewing pub crawl this week

The 15th annual Rockford Brewing pub crawl is Wednesday, kicking off at 11 a.m. and running all day.

11 new beers are on tap at 11 downtown spots for one day only, with each beer named for a dog belonging to a Rockford Brewing employee.

Participants start at the brewery, located at 12 East Bridge St., and make their way around town.

Centrica Care Navigators seeking grief support volunteers

Centrica Care Navigators in Kalamazoo is looking for volunteers to help grieving children and teens. The nonprofit's Centrica Journeys program gives kids who have lost a loved one a supportive place to process their grief through art, music, games, and time with peers who understand.

Volunteers welcome families, help serve dinner, and join the group activities. The program meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and volunteers serve from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

No grief support experience is needed. To learn more and sign up, visit centricacare.org.

Big Rapids PD seeking donations for Season of Giving campaign

The Big Rapids Police Department is collecting donations for two local groups this holiday season. The 2026 Season of Giving runs through December 16, benefiting WISE, which supports women and families, and the Animal Rescue Coalition of Mecosta County, or ARC.

WISE is seeking toys, winter clothing, bedding, diapers, toiletries, and snacks. The ARC is seeking cat and dog food, litter, treats, and toys.

Drop off donations at the police department on Michigan Ave. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Cash purchases matched

The Grand Rapids Chamber is matching West Michigan Community Cash purchases dollar for dollar! For every $20 you buy, you get another $20, up to $400 in total value per person.

Community Cash is a local gift card good at over 50 participating West Michigan businesses including Gazelle Sports and Mangiamo. The match comes ahead of Small Business Saturday and it runs only while funds last.

Buy it at grandrapids.org/community-cash.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok