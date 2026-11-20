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The Other Way Ministries hosting Thanksgiving market next week

The Other Way Ministries wants to help Westside families get through Thanksgiving. It's hosting its free Thanksgiving market Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Community Resource Center, located at 710 Fulton St. W in Grand Rapids.

Neighbors can pick out holiday food at the pantry. Last year, the market helped nearly 450 people, and the group hopes to reach more this year. The Other Way is taking perishable and non-perishable food donations at the same address through Friday, November 20.

You can also give money at theotherway.org/donate.

Godwin Mercado hosting first Harvest Market

The Godwin Mercado in Wyoming is hosting its first Harvest Market this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It brings together local makers, small businesses, handmade gifts, and prepared foods. The Tacos La Familia and La Birria Loca & Mas food trucks will be there, along with 18 vendors.

The market is presented by U of M Health-West. Find more information at godwinmercado.com.

Holiday craft show in Kalamazoo

The big holiday craft show is back in Kalamazoo this weekend, with over 300 booths filling all four rooms of the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. On Saturday it's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended shopping hours. On Sunday it runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free on both days. Learn more on the Kalamazoo County Expo Center's Facebook page.

Cranksgiving cycling food drive in Holland

Cranksgiving is this Saturday in Holland with a send-off at 10 a.m. from Velo City Cycles. Riders of all ages and abilities meet up then bike to their favorite grocery stores to pick up non-perishable food for local families. No special bike or experience is needed; just bring a helmet and backpack or bike cart.

Everything collected goes to Community Action House, which runs a food club and community kitchen in Holland.

If you can't ride, you can donate on Community Action House's website.

"Death Becomes Her" tickets on sale

Tickets for the Michigan premiere of "Death Becomes Her" are now on sale! The Tony award-winning musical comedy plays DeVos Performance Hall March 2 through 7.

It follows two rivals, an actress and an author, who drink a magical potion that restores their youth and leaves them with a grudge to last eternity. The show is based on the 1992 film and opened on Broadway in November 2024.

You can buy tickets at broadwaygrandrapids.com, through Ticketmaster, or at the DeVos box office.

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