Morning Buzz: November 2, 2026

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Girls on the Run seeking coaches in Kalamazoo

Girls on the Run of Greater Kalamazoo needs 150 volunteer coaches for its Spring 2027 season, and you don't have to be a runner to sign up. The goal is to reach 1,000 third-to-fifth grade girls at 39 sites around the area.

Teams meet twice a week for 75 to 90 minutes, with a structured curriculum that builds confidence and healthy habits, and the season ends with a celebratory 5K in May. Coaches don't need to be parents or teachers; just pass a background check, complete online training, and attend an in-person session in early 2027.

To coach, go to girlsontherunkazoo.org/coach. Girl registration opens November 9 and runs through December 12. Financial aid is available.

Johnsonville sausage hosting Sausage For Dinner 2026 campaign in Grand Rapids

The sausage maker Johnsonville is turning Rosa Parks Circle into a dinner headquarters tonight as part of it's "Sausage For Dinner 2026" campaign.

From 5 to 7:30 p.m., grab a free carryout meal, pasta dishes, hearty sandwiches, protein or veggie bowls, with vegetarian and non-pork options as well.

Food is served while supplies last and you can take home recipes and free product vouchers.

Grand Rapids Draft Master Plan seeking public feedback

Grand Rapids' Parks and Recreation Department is asking residents to review and comment on the Draft Master Plan, a roadmap for how the city invests in parks, trails, and recreation over the next five years.

You can read the plan online at grandrapidsmi.gov/parks or pick up a print copy at the Parks Department Office, the Cook Library Center, or four Grand Rapids Public Library locations. Comments can be Emailed to parkinfo@grcity.us or mailed to the department by 4:30 p.m. November 30.

There's also a public hearing Tuesday, December 1 and 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers at city hall.

Hound and Harbor releases new drink for dogs

A Kalamazoo Company called Hound and Harbor is launching a drink just for pups! It's called "Classic Cove", a prebiotic beverage made in Kalamazoo by founder Tracy Williams, with five ingredients plus water, including real banana and plant-based fiber for gut health. A veterinary adviser reviewed the recipe.

It arrives November 9 at over 25 locations, including Your Pets Naturally in Grand Rapids and Lakeshore Pet Boutique in Douglas.

Go to houndandharbor.com for more information.

Fave Award Winners reach West Michigan

Nextdoor has named its 2026 Fave Award Winners! Real Food Cafe in Grand Rapids took two categories: Best Coffee Shop and Best Breakfast or Brunch Spot. Van's Pastry Shoppe won for dessert, and Cherie Inn is the go-to Restaurant.

In Wyoming, Lindo Mexico took Mexican Food and New Life Thrift Store won for Clothing and Gifts. C-Snip in Walker is the top Pet Care pick. Farther south, Erbelli's in Portage won Pizza, and Kalamazoo took two more: Comensoli's for Italian Food and Allure Salon Professionals for Hair.

Millions of public votes decide the winners, and over 182,000 U.S. businesses earned a Fave Award.

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