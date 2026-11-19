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Cheff Theraputic Riding Center opens new arena

Cheff Theraputic Riding Center in Augusta has opened a new home for its Equine Therapy programs. The Suzanne U.D. Parish Therapy Arena held its ribbon cutting and grand opening last week.

The weather-protected arena gives the center more room for therapeutic riding, hippotherapy, and programs that support mental health. It was built through the "Raise The Roof" capital campaign, with support from individuals, foundations, and businesses. The arena is named for the Suzanne U.D. Parish Foundation, a major donor.

Cheff broke ground April 30 and has been serving the community for 57 years. Learn more at cheffcenter.org.

Raising Cane's opening Alpine Ave location tomorrow

Raising Cane's opens its newest Grand Rapids-area restaurant tomorrow on Alpine Ave NW, and with a grand opening comes some freebies!

Doors open at 10 a.m., but those who arrive by 8:30 can enter into the "Lucky 20" drawing, where 20 customers ages 13 and older will win free Cane's for one year! Entries are taken from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and you must be present to win .

The first 100 combos bought inside the restaurant also come with a Cane's trucker hat and free box combo card while supplies last.

Grandville Area Community Food Drive on Saturday

The Grandville Area Community Food Drive is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The main drop-off location is Oakestown Intermediate School on Wilson Ave SW. You can also drop off at the Grandville Meijer or the Grandville Family Fare.

Everything collected goes to three food pantries: Love Your Neighbor, United Church Outreach Ministries, and Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan.

The drive is asking for non-perishable grocery items. For a full list of what's needed, go to lovewm.org, ucomgr.org, or mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org.

Select McDonald's giving away Thanksgiving turkeys

Michigan McDonald's owner-operators are giving away free turkeys this Friday at three restaurants, teaming up with local community groups to help make the holiday a little brighter. It kicks off in Battle Creek on West Columbia Avenue from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

It then follows in Grand Rapids on Madison Ave SE from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and Norton Shores on West Norton Ave from 5 to 6 p.m. It's first-come, first-served while supplies last.

Turkeys will be distributed by one turkey per vehicle.

Lake Haven Rescue holding Santa photo fundraiser

Lake Haven Rescue, a small, volunteer-run rescue based in Newaygo, is holding its biggest fundraiser this Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m.

At Family Farm and Home on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale, Santa, Mrs. Clause, and elves will be there for photos with you and your pets. Photos are a minimum $5 donation and payable with cash, check, or PayPal.

A bake sale will also be present, and the rescue depends on fundraisers and donations to cover everyday costs for pets waiting in foster homes.

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