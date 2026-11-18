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Holiday Market open in Studio Park

A new holiday market opens today in downtown Grand Rapids! The Holiday Market at Studio Park is just down the street from the popular Christkindle Markt.

It's a village of 24 light-strung chalets filled with Michigan makers selling handmade goods, art, jewelry, home decor, and specialty foods. Local choirs and musicians perform on Thursday nights, and Saturday mornings have free face painting for kids. The whole GR Rise team will stop by on December 10.

Find hours and details at studioparkgr.com.

Christkindl Markt open at Downtown Market

And the Christkindl Markt opens today at the Downtown Market in Grand Rapids! This is year four of the European-style market, which drew about a quarter-million visitors from 49 states last year!

The Christmas village features over 60 vendors with handmade gifts, European food, and warm drinks like gluhwein and kinderpunsch. You can also reserve a private heated alpenglobe or get a curling match going on the second-floor terrace.

Admission is free and the market runs through Christmas Eve.

Downtown Grand Rapids offering free shuttle service on select Saturdays

It's easier to get around downtown Grand Rapids for all that holiday shopping with a free shuttle! It runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on three Saturdays: starting this week, then again on November 28 and December 5.

The route connects Monroe Center to the Downtown Market, with over 30 shops and 40 restaurants along the way. The round trip takes 20 to 30 minutes. On the evening of November 21, the route changes for the Santa parade. The Vintage Trolley runs the first two Saturdays but cannot fit a wheelchair lift.

The shuttle on the final weekend uses a fully accessible Dash bus. Find more on the DGRI Facebook page.

Mel Trotter Turkey Drop today

Today is Mel Trotter Ministries' 23rd annual Turkey Drop in partnership with Feeding America West Michigan. The goal is to collect at least 5,500 frozen turkeys for West Michigan families who are struggling with food insecurity.

You can drop one off from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The main drop-off is at Celebration Cinema North, with more spots in Grand Rapids, Jenison, and Muskegon.

If you can't make it, every $20 you donate counts as one turkey. Get more information at turkeydrop.org.

DoorDash waiving delivery fees through Project Dash during holiday season

DoorDash is trying to make the holidays easier for families who are stretching their food budgets. From now through December 25, the company is waiving delivery fees for over 300 food banks and pantries in its Project Dash program.

That helps get over two million meals to neighbors for free. Customers can also give in a few taps, with a new donation feature for Feeding America in the DoorDash app.

For families using SNAP or EBT, DoorDash is working with partners to help those benefits go further this season.

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