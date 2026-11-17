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Big Noon Kickoff coming to Ferris State

Fox's Big Noon Kickoff is coming to Big Rapids! The national pregame show broadcasts live from Top Taggart Field at Ferris State this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is the first time Big Noon Kickoff or ESPN's College Gameday has ever broadcast from a Division II school. The top-ranked Bulldogs just set the D2 record with their 41st straight win. Now, they start their playoff run at noon against Truman State. Fans are invited to the live tailgate in the mail lot on the west side of the stadium.

Wear your school colors and bring a creative sign, because the best ones could win a prize!

Has Heart opening second location at Hub 07

Has Heart, the veteran-owned cafe serving up beverages for the past three years at Veterans Memorial Park downtown, plans to open another spot in January inside Hub 07, the community center on Kalamazoo Ave. SE in the Boston Square neighborhood.

Along with coffee, the shop will sell artwork and products created with veterans.

Big Joe's Winter Warm-Up Coat Drive wraps, holds first distribution day of season

Big Joe Pesh's Winter Warm-Up Coat Drive wrapped up a big distribution day! The former Grand Rapids radio personality collected over 770 coats for Grand Rapids Neighbors For Neighbors. It's short of his 1,000-coat goal, but it helped make Saturday the group's biggest distribution day ever.

People lined up down the block at Bethlehem Lutheran Church well before it started at 11 a.m., and at least 200 neighbors ate a hot meal and picked up a new coat, gloves, hats, shoes, blankets, and toiletries. Nearly 50 volunteers helped it run smoothly. If you missed the drive, you can still give money or buy items from the group's Amazon Wish List.

The next distribution day is December 12, and Neighbors For Neighbors is looking for volunteers.

GR Taco Shop open at Grand Rapids Downtown Market

GR Taco Shop is now open inside the Market Hall at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market! The owner is Ashley Cano, co-owner of El Toro Bravo, the Mexican restaurant that's served Wyoming for the past ten years.

The menu includes tacos, burritos, and tortas with a choice of proteins. The shop also caters events of all sizes.

It takes over the space that used to be Tacos El Cunado. Head to downtownmarketgr.com for more.

No Expectations art exhibit entries open

The Holland Area Arts Council is calling for entries to the "No Expectations" exhibition, a new show to kick off 2027. The theme is "No Pressure, No Perfectionism, and No Masterpiece Required".

It's open to Michigan artists age 15 and up, and everything in the show will be for sale for $500 or less. The Council is taking painting, watercolor, photography, digital art, ceramics, fiber arts, and 3D works. AI-generated images are not allowed.

Entry is $15 for one piece, $20 for two, or $25 for three. The deadline is midnight on January 4. If you're selected, drop-off starts January 8 and the show is on view January 21 through March 19. Go to hollandarts.org for details.

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