Morning Buzz: November 16, 2026

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Purse Project returns for Degage Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries

Purse Project is back for its 13th year, and you can help brighten the holidays for neighbors in need.

Through November 30, people can buy and fill a new purse, tote, or backpack with cold weather items, personal products, and small gifts. Everything goes to the clients of Degage Ministries and Mel Trotter Ministries, which serve people experiencing homelessness. The project is also collecting new pajamas and slippers for women, and prizes for the Bingo Store at care resources, which helps seniors stay independent at home.

From November 20 through November 30, you can drop off donations at Marge's Donut Den in Wyoming. Find more on the Purse Project Facebook page.

Grand Rapids holding final Commission Night Out for 2026

Grand Rapids City Hall is hosting its third and final Commission Night Out of the year this Tuesday, November 17 at the brand-new MLK Park Community Center in the third ward.

Commission Night Out brings city government directly into the community, offering a welcoming, accessible environment for all ages to learn how decisions are made, explore city programs and services, speak directly with city leaders, and see how public input shapes city work.

Light snacks will be provided and doors open at 6. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Visit grandrapidsmi.gov for more information.

Pho Xa open in Grand Rapids Downtown Market

Pho Xa is now open at the Downtown Market's Market Hall, serving pho and banh mi, a Vietnamese sandwich on a crisp baguette.

It's from Blon and Christine Hang, the same owners of Rak Thai, and it takes over the spot that used to be Chewie Bitez. You can build your own bowl with brisket, meatballs, shaved ribeye, tendon, or shank, or try a signature bowl.

For more on all the holiday happenings at the Downtown Market, head to downtownmarketgr.com.

Wonderland Distilling releasing special edition rum honoring the USS Silversides

The USS Silversides is back home after her time in dry dock, and to celebrate, Wonderland Distilling teamed up with the Silversides Submarine Museum on a special-edition SS 236 Navy Strength Rum, and it honors one of the most celebrated American submarines of World War II.

The release party is Saturday, November 21. Doors open at 12 p.m. at Wonderland on Lakeshore Dr. in Muskegon.

Go to wonderlanddistilling.com for more information.

Tip-A-Griffin returns tonight!

The Grand Rapids Griffins are heading into the restaurant business tonight! The 18th Tip-A-Griffin happens from 6 to 8 p.m. at four Peppino's locations: Allendale, downtown Grand Rapids, Jenison, and Kentwood.

Players, coaches, and staff will wait tables and bar tend, collecting donations for the Griffins Youth Foundation. Their autographed aprons go up for a silent auction and a raffle with prizes.

Tickets are $5 each, but if you cannot make it, you can donate at griffinskids.org.

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