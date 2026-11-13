Morning Buzz: November 13, 2026

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Grand Rapids downtown Christmas tree makes its way to Rosa Parks Circle

Grand Rapids' Christmas tree is up! Crews used a crane and a boom lift yesterday to raise a 40-foot Concolor Fir at Rosa Parks Circle. The tree comes from Watson's Tree Farm in Lake City and will be covered in 40,000 to 50,000 lights.

The big public moment is Saturday, November 21. The Santa Parade starts at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting follows around 6:45 p.m. at Rosa Parks Circle.

This year's tree is sponsored by Charlie and Elizabeth Secchia and family, Rockford, Vicinity, and the City of Grand Rapids.

Pinwheel Kitchen opening second location in Hudsonville

Pinwheel Kitchen opens its second location this Saturday! The concept comes straight from the popular pepperoni pinwheels at New Holland Brewing in Grand Haven. Now, Hudsonville's getting a storefront at Terra Square on Chicago Drive!

Open from 12 to 8 p.m., you can expect additional flavors like Saucy Buffalo, Primo Pesto, Dill Pickle Bacon, as well as Cinna-Wheels for dessert. After opening day, it's open Friday through Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m.

Go to pinwheelkitchen.com for more information.

Hopelynd opening new print club

Hopelynd has opened a new print club, and it's looking for founding members!

Each month, a package arrives by mail featuring an artist from the West Michigan community who lives with a disability. Inside are a 5x7 print to keep, a postcard to mail to someone you love, a letter about the artist's story, and an inclusive activity. Founding memberships are $15 with free U.S. shipping, and your first print arrives with the December issue.

Gift memberships start at $45 for three months and begin in January. The group is also looking for more artists living with a disability to feature in 2027. Go to hopelynd.com for more details.

Blue Star Mothers Southwest MI chapter holding care package packing event

The Blue Star Mothers got their start right here in Michigan and have been supporting service members, veterans, and their families for decades. This Saturday, its Southwest Michigan chapter hosts its 20th annual "Operation: Holiday Cheer" at the Paw Paw Lion's Club, packing holiday care packages for our troops.

All are welcome to help pack. If you are donating, drop off items on Friday, as no donations will be taken the day of the event.

Go to bluestarmothers.org for additional information.

The Leftover Run 5K this weekend

Looking for a personal record in your 5K? There is the perfect opportunity this weekend. The Leftover Run is this Saturday at Forest Hills Eastern High School.

The 5K starts at 9 a.m. followed by a family mile at 9:15 a.m. The name comes from "The Office", but the goal is simple: everyone should have leftovers after Thanksgiving. Every canned or boxed food item takes :30 off a runner's time, and every pound of frozen turkey takes off one minute.

Find more details at theleftoverrun.com.

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