Morning Buzz: November 12, 2026

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"She Is" event for girls in Wyoming

A new one-day experience is about showing girls what they're capable of. "She Is" happens this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Underground GR on Clyde Park in Wyoming. It's for girls ages eight to 16, and everything is led by Women in Sport and Culture.

The day includes soccer with women coaches and professional players, plus boxing, breakdancing, and strength training. There's a panel discussion and a DJ playing all day.

It costs $119 which includes a She Is shirt and scholarships are available. Learn more and register at thesoccerrebellion.com/she-is.

Sullivan's Carpet and Furniture closing; holding online auction for items

Sullivan's Carpet and Furniture, a longtime fixture on 28th Street, has closed after over 70 years. Everything left is is going up for online auction that includes sofas, sectionals, recliners, bedroom and dining sets, carpet rolls, laminate flooring, and area rugs.

If you want to visit things in-person, the former store on 28th Street is open to the public Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items start closing Tuesday at 6 p.m. and buyers have to haul away what they win.

Go to orbitbid.com to visit the online auction.

Shop 'Til You Drop in Holland

Shop 'Til You Drop returns in downtown Holland this Friday with over 40 shops staying open late from 6 to 9 p.m. Each one is offering special discounts that night only.

The shops participating range from Cherry Republic and Gazelle Sports to Jean Marie's, Kilwin's, and Love's Ice Cream and Chocolate.

Plant Shop hosting food drive

Plant Shop on Wealthy Street SE is turning Saturday evening into a neighborhood food drive! It started last year after SNAP benefits were suddenly cut, and neighbors brought in over a ton of food and $1,100 for Baxter Community Center. This year, organizers want to double that.

Bring unopened, nonperishable food Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. and stay for live music, fire pits, free hot dogs, and something warm to drink, plus a raffle with prizes donated by Grand Rapids and Wealthy Street-area businesses.

Everything collected goes to Baxter Community Center. Go to plantshopgr.com for more information.

Saugatuck Township unveils newly finished Township Hall projects

Saugatuck Township has a new place for neighbors to find community! Officials and neighbors celebrated the finished Township Hall canopy and plaza project this week with a ribbon cutting.

The upgrades include a new canopy, plaza, updated signs and lighting, new landscaping, and improvements to the rear parking lot. There's also a clearly marked accessible entrance along the Blue Star Highway.

A $185,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation helped pay for it.

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