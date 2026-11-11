Morning Buzz: November 11, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Spectrum Technicians launch "Project Stars and Stripes" U.S. flag replacement

Spectrum Technicians are swapping out tattered American flags for free! The company launched "Project Stars and Stripes" this week in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, and surrounding areas.

If a tech sees a torn, faded, or frayed flag out front, they can knock and offer a new one. If you say "yes", they swap it and retire the old flag properly according to the U.S. flag code. There is no cost to participate and you don't have to be a spectrum customer.

The idea began in Las Vegas in 2021 with the veterans employee group at Cox Communications, and it now reaches 45 states.

Logan's Roadhouse offering free menu items for veterans

Logan's Roadhouse is also saving a seat for veterans and active-duty military this Veteran's Day. Tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., they can pick a free entree from a special five-item menu.

Menu items include Mesquite grilled steak tips, a BBQ grilled pork chop, hand-breaded chicken tenders, chopped steak, or the All-American cheeseburger. It is dine-in only, and you will need a military I.D. or proof of service.

Not every location is participating, so check your local Logan's first.

The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar offering free entrees for veterans

And more free food for veterans today! The Score Restaurant and Sports Bar is thanking veterans with a free meal today!

Veterans and active military get a complimentary entree all day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The restaurant will also set a missing man table to honor fallen service members.

The Score is on Northland Drive NE in Grand Rapids. Find more information at thescoregr.com.

Free breakfast for veterans, spouses, and surviving spouses at Long Island Cafe

Seelye Auto Group is teaming up with Long Island Cafe in Battle Creek to serve a free breakfast to veterans and their spouses, including surviving spouses this Veteran's Day.

Eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy, potatoes, and coffee will be served in heated tents. It runs Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cafe on Helmer Road North.

Walk-ins are welcome, but signing up ahead helps the kitchen know how much to cook. Details are available at veterans.longisland.cafe.

Two local car washes offering free services for veterans

At Drive and Shine, veterans who show a military I.D. get a free platinum car wash, a $25 value. It's good at any of its 28 locations in Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. with no purchase, coupon, or membership needed.

Tommy's Express is also offering a free wash to veterans and active-duty military at participating locations; just head to the cashier lane to redeem it. There is a limit of one free wash per service member's vehicle.

Find a location near you at driveandshine.com or tommys-express.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok