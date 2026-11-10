Morning Buzz: November 10, 2026

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Seasonal clothing and food drives this month in Holland

Downtown Holland and the Holland Farmer's Market are giving back this month with two drives. The downtown winter clothing drive runs through November 12 through 14 at participating businesses, collecting new winter clothing for Holland Public Schools students from Pre-K through 12th grade. The most needed items are winter boots, waterproof gloves, and snow pants, although coats and hats are welcome.

The farmer's market's "Thanks For Giving" food drive runs during the market through November 21 to benefit the food club at Community Action House. Drop off healthy, non-perishable items like cooking oil, beans, brown rice, canned vegetables, and tuna at the market.

Each time you donate, you are entered to win a gift basket and $100 in Market Bucks.

Kalamazoo Garden Council opening Holiday Greens pre-sale

The Kalamazoo Garden Council has opened an online Holiday Greens pre-sale. You can save on select wreaths and evergreen roping if you order by November 20. The greens are locally sourced!

You can pick them up at the Council's 73rd annual Holiday Greens sale at the Portage Zhang Senior Center on Centre Avenue. Pickup is Friday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, December 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Every purchase helps fund the Council's scholarships, community gardens, and beautification projects.

To order, go to kgcgreenssale.square.site.

Laura Anglade performing at Hope College

Jazz vocalist Laura Anglade is coming to Holland! She performs Friday, November 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jack H. Miller Center on the Hope College campus, part of the Great Performance Series.

Her 2025 album "Get Out Of Town" won "Vocal Jazz Album of the Year" at the 2026 Juno Awards. The concert falls on the release day of her new album, "Something's Coming", a title nod to "West Side Story".

Tickets are $32 for adults, $28 for seniors and Hope faculty and staff, and $15 for kids 18 and under. Hope students get in free. Get yours at hope.edu/tickets.

Deos Contemporary Ballet presents "Giselle"

Deos Contemporary Ballet is bringing a classic love story to Grand Rapids with a new twist. Its full-length "Giselle" opens this Friday at 7 p.m. at the Union High School Performing Arts Center. There are more shows Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. This version moes the story to New York's garment district in 1906.

Giselle is a young factory worker who falls for a man hiding a secret. The ghostly Wilis appear as brides who were left at the altar.

Tickets are $45 at deosballet.com.

West Michigan documentary film premiering Friday

"Daybreak" premieres this Friday at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids from 6 to 9 p.m. The film was made by West Michigan filmmaker Jaime de la Rosa and follows three people in Quaqua, South Africa, through the work of a local group called Ignite South Africa. Local composer Ethan Wells wrote the original score.

The night includes a red carpet, drinks and hors d'oeuvres, a raffle, and a live Q&A with the filmmakers and Ignite South Africa partners.

To learn more about the program and to get your tickets, head to ignitesouthafrica.org.

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