Morning Buzz: June 9, 2026

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Holland Farmer's Market offering kids activities on Wednesdays

The Holland Farmer's Market is making Wednesday mornings even more fun for families this summer! Starting this week, free kids activities will be held every Wednesday morning through August 12, featuring story time, crafts, games, and hands-on learning.

The series kicks off with Holland Christian Preschool and A Very Hungry Caterpillar -themed morning complete with veggie games and butterfly crafts. Future weeks include water-themed activities with the ODC Network and fruit-and-veggie bracelet making with Corewell Health.

The story time starts at 9:30 A.M., while the drop-in activities run from 10 to 11:30 A.M. Activities are geared for children ages three to ten.

Zeeland Chalk Festival and Music on Main

Downtown Zeeland is the place to be this Thursday! From 6 to 9 P.M., the sixth annual Chalk Festival and Music on Main take over downtown Zeeland with live music, street art, food trucks, and yard games, all free of charge!

On Elm Street, artists are creating massive six-by-six chalk masterpieces on the pavement, and you can vote for your favorite. The winner will be announced Friday on the city's social media.

On Main Street, catch some live music while grabbing a bite from the food trucks. Visit feelthezeel.com for updates.

Rendezoo at John Ball Zoo

Rendezoo is back at John Ball Zoo, and this year's event promises a fun night for a great cause!

On Friday, guests can stroll through the glowing Grand Rapids Lantern Festival after hours while enjoying food, drinks, live music, animal encouters, and dueling pianos. There will also be a silent auction featuring unique experiences and local getaways, with proceeds supporting the zoo's conservation, education, and animal care efforts.

For more information and tickets, visit jbzoo.org.

GRPL offering adults-only Dungeons and Dragons sessions

The Grand Rapids Public Library is rolling the dice on a new program, and this one's for the adults! The library is now offering Dungeons and Dragons for adults at the West Side branch on Bridge Street.

There are two sessions scheduled that are both free and open to the public. The first is this Thursday from 4 to 6 P.M. with another session at the same time on Thursday, August 27. Space is limited and it's first-come, first-served.

Each session features a unique one-shot campaign. Bring your own character or use one of theirs. No materials are needed; participants must be 18 or older. D & D sessions for ages 11 to 18 are scheduled at multiple branches this summer as well.

For a full list of free events, visit grpl.org.

HomeToGo survey ranks Grand Haven as number one "One Tank" driving destination nationwide

If high gas prices have you reconsidering that big summer vacation, you're not alone. A new survey from HomeToGo found nearly 80% of Americans are concerned about fuel costs, so many are choosing shorter road trips closer to home. The good news is that Michigan has plenty of options, including the number-one ranked "One-Tank" destination in the country: Grand Haven.

The study also highlighted Saint Joseph and Charlevoix as affordable getaways that can be reached on a single tank of gas from West Michigan.

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