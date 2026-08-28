Morning Buzz: August 28, 2026

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New ride-share company in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is switching up its scooter game — the City Commission just picked Veo as the new ride-share company, taking over for Lime after several years in town. The deal runs three years starting September 1, and it won't cost the city a dime. Officials say it came down to safety, price and options. The bikes and scooters will have radar tech that can spot obstacles and even slow down on its own, rides will get a little cheaper at 33 cents a minute, and there's a new $5-a-month plan giving qualifying riders 30 free minutes a day. Most of the fleet will be seated scooters and e-bikes for easier, comfier rides, and there are even free adaptive attachments for manual wheelchairs.

GR Taco shop joins Downtown Market

Grand Rapids' Downtown Market Market Hall is getting a new name... GR Taco Shop is set to move in this fall. The locally owned concept comes from Ashley Cano... who's spent the last ten years as co-owner of El Toro Bravo in Wyoming. She's bringing family recipes... bold flavors... and traditional dishes to downtown Grand Rapids. GR Taco Shop will take over the space currently home to Tacos El Cuñado... which wraps up its run at the market at the end of August. For more on the Downtown Market... go to downtownmarketgr.com.

Play Day for grown-ups at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Who says play is just for kids? The Grand Rapids Children's Museum is teaming up with AARP Michigan for a special Play Day for grown-ups on Monday, from 2 to 4 p.m., celebrating Grandparents Month! It's a free event inviting older adults to explore art stations, enjoy live music, win prizes, and check out all the museum's hands-on exhibits, including the all-new LEGO exhibit and a tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen! Organizers say play and creativity can actually support healthy aging and reduce stress, so this one's all about reconnecting with your inner kid! Registration is required, so sign up at events.aarp.org, and through September 30, grandparents can score $15 off a membership and 15% off at the museum gift shop!

Sarah Jarosz performs at the St. Cecilia Music Center

St. Cecilia Music Center is adding another show to this season's Acoustic Café Folk Series. Six-time Grammy winner Sarah Jarosz takes the stage December fifth... with special guest Jordan Tice. The stop celebrates the ten-year anniversary of her album Undercurrent. Jarosz has released seven solo albums since her 2009 debut... plus two more with the band I'm With Her. Tice is a founding member of Hawktail.

Book author Eric Jay Dolin at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum

Best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin comes to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum next Wednesday, September 2, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss his book "Rebels at Sea: Privateering in the American Revolution." Dolin shares the untold story of the ragtag fleet of private ships that proved critical to winning the Revolutionary War, often overshadowed by the U.S. Navy. Museum Director Brooke Clement says the event ties in perfectly with President Ford's own Navy service as part of the museum's Semiquincentennial celebration. The event is free and open to the public, with a book signing and dessert reception following the talk! Register at fordlibrarymuseum.gov/events.

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