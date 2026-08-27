Morning Buzz: August 27, 2026

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BCBSM grants $250,000 across food pantries

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and its partners just handed out $250,000 to 50 food pantries across the state to expand access to fresh, nutrient-rich food. Here at home, Kent County's Buist Community Assistance Center in Byron Center, Second Harvest Pantry in Kentwood, and The Other Way Ministries in Grand Rapids all made the list alongside Love Your Neighbor of West Michigan in Hudsonville.

Each pantry receives a refrigeration unit worth up to $7,000 plus technical support and funding to purchase dairy products. Over 1.5 million Michiganders experienced food insecurity in 2024, and nearly every pantry in this program serves seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans.

The Other Way Ministries' Good Neighbor Fest

The Other Way Ministries hosts its annual Good Neighbor Fest tomorrow, returning to its original location at Westown Commons Park.

The free event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 P.M., with food, live entertainment, a DJ, bounce house, games, and free raffles and prizes. The Other Way Ministries has served the west side for 59 years, helping over 2,100 households through its food pantry last year alone.

For more on their work and the festival, go to theotherway.org.

Paw Paw murals unveiled during Harvest Fest

A new butterfly mural is taking flight in downtown Paw Paw! The interactive mural, created by artist Breanna Wood of Queen B. Artistry, invites residents and visitors to step inside and "Be The Butterfly" right in the heart of downtown.

This is part of a bigger push from Destination Paw Paw and the Paw Paw DDA to expand public art throughout the community, including eight mini murals that will eventually become a community scavenger hunt.

You can find the mural during the Paw Paw Wine and Harvest Festival September 11 through 13. It is located at the Paw Paw village hall.

Raising Cane's plush puppy sale to benefit Humane Society West Michigan

Did you know that Raising Cane's restaurant was named after founder Todd Graves' yellow Labrador? 30 years later, the brand is still giving back to pets.

The Kentwood location is selling a limited edition 30th birthday plush puppy for $12.99, with net proceeds benefiting the Humane Society of West Michigan. The plush is available now through September 22 while supplies last.

To grab one, go to raisingcanesgear.com.

Mackinac Island named #1 weekend getaway spot

Mackinac Island just earned some serious bragging rights again! U.S. News and World Report named it the number one weekend getaway in the Midwest!

U.S. News evaluated over 1,500 destinations for the rankings, combining expert scores with traveler votes. View the full list of getaway spots online.

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