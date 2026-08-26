Morning Buzz: August 26, 2026

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Ferris State opens new residence building

Ferris State University just unveiled the first-of-its-kind residence hall in Michigan, wrapping around Top Taggart Field so students can watch home football games from their rooms!

The $38 million facility officially opened Friday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and houses 282 freshmen. Ferris State president Bill Pink says the project was built by Bulldogs for Bulldogs, with Ferris State alumni leading both the construction and design teams.

The four-story hall features shared suites, study areas, a kitchen, and plenty of space for students to build community.

Newaygo Logging Festival this weekend

Newaygo's Logging Festival is back for its 75th year! The two-day celebration kicks off Saturday, September 5 at Brooks Park with professional and amateur lumberjack competitions, live chainsaw carving, a vendor village, and food trucks.

Sunday brings the signature parade through downtown followed by a firemen's waterball battle. The festival is free to attend.

For the full schedule, go to rivercountrychamber.com.

Battle on the Boardwalk returning to Grand Haven

Grand Haven's Waterfront Stadium is spiking into action for the 14th annual Battle on the Boardwalk this Thursday and Friday!

The free community event kicks off tomorrow with a boys volleyball open gym from 3 to 4:30 P.M., followed by an adult four's competition at 5 P.M. Friday brings girls volleyball teams from Fruitport, Grand Haven, Mona Shores, and Spring Lake for a full day of scrimmages starting at 9:30 A.M. and running through the varsity matchup at 2 P.M.

All proceeds go towards funding Grand Haven volleyball programs and high school scholarships, which have handed out over $1,000 annually for the past 12 years.

Movies at the Ribbon in Holland

Holland Parks and Recreation is launching a new outdoor movie series called "Movies at the Ribbon", presented by Mercantile Bank. It happens at the Holland Ice Park and kicks off this Friday with the film WALL-E.

September 11 brings The Lego Movie and September 25 brings the live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon. Films start around dusk, with each time announced closer to each showing.

Seating is first-come, first-served, and audiences are to bring their own chairs. The concession stand will be open all night. Go to hollandrecreation.com for more information.

Ladies Literacy Club open for public visitation this weekend

The Ladies Literacy Club is opening its doors for a rare look inside its historic Grand Rapids clubhouse on Sunday from 12 to 4 P.M.

Visitors can take a tour of the building and learn its history, hear remarks about the club's future, and gather with fellow community members. The building is at 61 Sheldon Boulevard SE.

RSVP isn't required, but appreciated. Contact president@ladiesliterary.org for more information.

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