Morning Buzz: August 25, 2026

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GRPL poet laureate applications open

The Grand Rapids Public Library is now accepting applications for the city's next poet laureate! Submissions open September 1 through October 31.

The poet laureate serves a three-year term as a celebrant and ambassador of poetry, leading community projects and receiving an annual stipend for their work. Current poet laureate Christine Stephens-Krieger leaves behind a rich legacy, having led programs like "Poetry As Activism" and "Grand Rapids: A Poetry City", while also directing the annual Dyer-Ives poetry competition.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and Kent County residents. The new poet laureate will be announced in February 2027. Head to grpl.org/poet-laureate to apply.

GRAAHI placing Little Free Libraries in Grand Rapids parks

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is teaming up with the city's Parks and Recreation department to place little free libraries in Martin Luther King Park, Garfield Park, and Ken-O-Sha Park, stocked with age-appropriate books to build awareness and spark conversations about sickle cell anemia.

The project kicked off with a community reading at Garfield Park last night. Another one will be held this Friday, then once a month through the end of the year.

Go to graahi.org for the full community reading schedule.

The Pump House Museum presentation on Pope Leo XIV's connection to the Felt Estate

Learn more about a little-known piece of divine local history at a free presentation on Pope Leo XIV's connection to Laketown Township this Wednesday at 7 P.M.

It is happening at The Pump House Museum and Learning Center in Park Township. Elizabet McEwen, executive director of the Felt Estate, will share the story of Robert Francis Prevost, who graduated from the seminary there in 1973 before becoming the first American Pope.

The presentation is part of a speaker series at The Pump House Museum that has already covered topics like local tree history and a woman who helped refugees escape Nazi-occupied Europe. A full schedule is available at historicottawabeachsociety.org.

Dancing Into Sunset ending season with drone show

Dancing Into Sunset, the free annual community dance party at Fruitport's Pomona Park closets out its 10th anniversary season this Thursday with a drone show.

Live music will take place from 6:30 to 9 P.M., with food available on site to purchase, then the drone show lights up over Spring Lake.

The show is free to watch from land or by boat. For details, search "Dancing Into Sunset" on Facebook.

Registration open for 3 Mile Project fall Ninja Warrior classes

The 3 Mile Project is launching new Ninja Warrior classes starting Tuesday, September 22. Students will train on the recently updated Ninja Warrior Course with personalized coaching from 3 Mile's own ninja warriors, building strength, confidence, and technique outside of the typically crowded open hours.

Classes run Tuesday evenings with kids ages 5 to 9 from 6 to 7 P.M. and ages 10 to 15 from 7:15 to 8:15 P.M. through October 27. The six-week session costs $150 per student and also includes free time to build courses, race friends, and try new obstacles.

Visit 3mp.org for details and registration.

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