Morning Buzz: August 20, 2026

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"I Voted" sticker contest winners announced

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the nine winning designs for this year's "I Voted" 2026 sticker contest! You can get the winners at polling places during the November general election.

This year saw a huge jump in participation, with 2,095 designs submitted, which was four times more than 2024, and over 53,000 people voted to pick the favorites! Winners were chosen across three categories: Elementary and Middle School, High School, and General Entry open to all Michigan residents.

For more on voting in Michigan, head to mi.gov/vote.

Renew Grand Rapids pilot program launched

Did you know that about 40% of trash from the City of Grand Rapids is organic material? That's 13,000 tons a year headed to landfills or incinerators. Now, the city is officially launching Renew Grand Rapids, a pilot program that turns those leftovers into compost at no cost to residents.

Under the new program, residents can sign up and drop off food scraps at seven bins across all three city wards, from Lincoln Park to the Fulton Street Farmer's Market to MLK Park. The compost is donated back to the community for free.

To sign up, go to engagegrandrapidsmi.gov/renewgr.

Grand Rapids Rise season membership packages on sale

2027 Rise Royalty season memberships are now available for the Grand Rapids Rise! Packages start at less than $200 and include exclusive perks like lounge access, member-only open practices, and "Chalk Talks" with head coach Mike Gawlik, plus discounts on merchandise, food, and drinks.

New this year, season ticket holders are automatically entered to win one of 30 free season parking spots at Studio Park.

Go to grrise.com to get yours.

Latino Health 5K this weekend

Whether you run or walk, you're invited! The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Latino Health 5K this Saturday at Roosevelt Park.

The event begins at 7:30 in the morning and is open to everyone including runners and walkers. All are invited to participate. There will be food, fun, and family activities after the race.

For more information, head to westmihcc.org.

Rita's Italian Ice giveaway running through end of August

Back to school just got sweeter! Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard is giving away a free small Italian ice when you buy a small frozen custard cone now through August 31.

Download the Rita's Ice app to redeem the deal. New app users get a free treat just for signing up as well and making their first purchase.

Go to ritasice.com to find your nearest location.

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