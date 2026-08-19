Morning Buzz: August 19, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Life EMS expanding services in Muskegon County

Life EMS Ambulance is expanding its reach in Muskegon County, now serving Norton Shores, Fruitport Township, Roosevelt Park, and Sullivan Township.

The move follows a similar expansion in Ottawa County and was coordinated with local fire departments and municipal leaders to keep emergency care seamless.

Life EMS will position ambulances strategically throughout the communities, using one of the Norton Shores fire stations as a base for operations.

Versiti seeking blood donations as end-of-summer approaches

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan says donations across its five-state region have dropped about 11% since Memorial Day, leaving them roughly 15,000 appointments short over June and July. As families prepare for back-to-school and Labor Day travel, donations can slow down even more.

Hospitals and EMS teams rely on about 1,500 donations every day to treat trauma patients, cancer patients, reemies, and transplant recipients. Eligible donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment in the coming days to help keep the supply strong.

For more information, head to versiti.org.

Taste of East at Gaslight Village

Taste of East returns to Gaslight Village tonight from 5 to 8 P.M., bringing local flavors, shopping, and all-ages fun to Wealthy Street in East Grand Rapids.

Restaurant booths will dish out samples from over a dozen local spots, while artisans show off handmade goods and stores offer back-to-school deals. Food, beverage, and activity tickets are $1 each, with most items running three to five tickets, and a portion of sales go to support a local charity. Live entertainment and yard games will also be near Regatta Plaza.

For more details, visit the East Grand Rapids Gaslight Village Facebook page.

Somos Votantes back to school giveaway

Somos Votantes is bringing back-to-school assistance to Kalamazoo families. The group, one of the largest independent Latino civic engagement organizations in the country, is teaming up with El Concilio for a back-to-school backpack giveaway.

Over 200 backpacks full of school supplies will be handed out along with 150 gift cards worth $50 each. That's $7,500 in direct relief for working families. A resource fair will also connect families with local community agencies. Organizers say there will be a major announcement coming, with details revealed on-site.

It all happens Saturday, August 22 from 1 to 3 P.M. at El Concilio in Kalamazoo. For more information, visit somosvotantes.com.

Tickets on sale for "Six" at DeVos Performance Hall

Tickets are now on sale for the Tony Award-winning musical "Six", coming to DeVos Performance Hall for eight performances, running January 12 through 17.

The show reimagines the six wives of Henry VIII as pop icons, remixing 500 years of history into a girl-power concert spectacle that's been called a global sensation. It won 23 awards during its Broadway run including the Tony for Best Original Score.

Grab your tickets now at grandrapids.broadway.com or in person at the Broadway Grand Rapids office.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok