Morning Buzz: August 18, 2026

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Hastings elementary school receives grant from Fox Subaru Grand Rapids

Teachers at Central Elementary in the Hastings School District got a sweet surprise! Fox Subaru Grand Rapids showed up during an in-service day with a $7,500 donation through Subaru Loves Learning. The program adopted 15 classrooms and reached over 260 students.

Each teacher received $500 to spend on classroom supplies plus a curated Subaru School Supply Kit packed with essentials like pencils, crayons, and dry-erase markers.

It comes as teachers nationwide are spending nearly $900 annually out of pocket on classroom materials.

The Wall That Heals coming to Battle Creek

"The Wall That Heals", a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is coming to Southwest Michigan! The traveling exhibit and mobile education center will be on display August 20 through 23 at Harper Creek High School's soccer field complex in Battle Creek.

It is open 24 hours a day with free admission and free parking. The wall bears the names of over 58,000 men and women who died in the Vietnam War and is staffed around the clock by over 300 volunteers. A welcome home ceremony kicks off the event Thursday morning with keynote speaker James McCloughan, a South Haven Vietnam Veteran and Medal of Honor recipient.

For the full schedule, go to vvmf.org.

GRPM receives gift from Heritage Hill Association

The Heritage Hill Association is presenting a $10,000 gift to the Grand Rapids Public Museum supporting the historic Voigt House during a special presentation today.

The donation follows a successful Heritage Hill Tour of Homes, which featured the Gilded Age Estate and gave visitors a rare look inside one of Grand Rapids' most treasured historic homes.

KDL Walker branch construction update

The Walker library's extreme makeover is almost done, and the library is preparing to move from its Standale location back to its expanded home on Remembrance Road.

Tech services at the Standale location are currently limited, with no public computers, printing, tech tutoring, and self-checkout, although wifi is still available. All programs and events will pause in September until the new location opens, and you won't be able to choose the Standale location for holds on books starting September 4.

The Standale location closes for good at 5 P.M. on September 19, with the newly expanded library opening its doors Monday, October 19. For full details, visit kdl.org.

Survey: coney dog earns top spot for Michigan's most nostalgic summer food

A new survey just crowned the Detroit Coney Dog as Michigan's most nostalgic summer food, edging out Mackinac Island Fudge and Traverse City Cherry Pie for the top spot.

The survey of over 3,000 people found that 94% say eating a familiar summer dish improves their mood, while 70% say they crave foods from their home state while away.

Researchers say the emotional pull runs deep, with over half of respondents saying they'd travel at least 11 miles for a dish that reminds them of home.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok