MomHint's Sherri French shares these products to help with the seasonal shift

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Believe it or not, winter will be here before we know it! There's still time to enjoy the fall season, and Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French, returned to the Morning Mix to share these great products to help with the seasonal transition!

Uncle Matt’s Organic

Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Immune

Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Defense Orange Juice

Uncle Matt's Organic has two products to help your family power through the season of illness! Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Immune is an immune support powerhouse made with organic orange juice, black elderberry, 300% of your daily dose of Vitamin C, 50% Vitamin D and 25% Zinc. Uncle Matt’s Organic Ultimate Defense Orange Juice has one billion live probiotics plus other anti-inflammatory ingredients like whole root turmeric, ginger and pineapple.

Shop online at unclematts.com.

Zevo

Zevo Plant Flying Insect Trap Starter Kit - $19.99

The Zevo Plant Flying Insect Trap keeps fungus gnats at bay, protecting your greenery and keeping your space feeling fresh and comfortable as the outdoor bugs make their way inside. Its dual blue and UV light tech targets fungus gnats right at the source, continuously trapping pests 24/7.

It’s easy to use. You remove the adhesive protective film from the cartridge and place it into the trap. Plug it in, and it is discreet. Once full, remove by lifting on the no-mess tab and tossing into the garbage.

Available at Amazon, Target, Lowe’s, Walmart and Home Depot.

Visit Anaheim

Take advantage of Visit Anaheim's “If You Know, You Go.” travel promotion, offering savings starting at $100 on eligible Anaheim hotel stays.

With Visit Anaheim's “If You Know, You Go.” promotion, travelers can save $100 or more on eligible hotel stays from January 7 through March 20, 2027. Instead of a traditional holiday gift, this makes a great gift of experience with famous attractions including the Anaheim Ducks hockey franchise and Disneyland!

Book by December 31 at visitanaheim.org/go.

Timber Ridge

KANU™ 30L GEAR HAULER- $59.99

KANU™ 60L GEAR HAULER- $69.99

KAVO™ 18 CAN COOLER- $119.99

Timber Ridge's KANU™ Gear Hauler is the perfect grab-and-go essential for busy moms. From sideline snacks and tailgate supplies to casserole dishes, wrapped gifts, and holiday party essentials, it's one bag you'll use for just about everything.

Available in 30L and 60L sizes and five different colorways, there's a KANU™ to fit your needs and personal style. With durable, welded construction and easy-to-clean material, it's perfect for the mom who does it all, making it easy to go from weekend activities to holiday gatherings without missing a beat.

Exclusive Early Access Black Friday Deal savings with 50% off both KANU™ Gear Haulers using code MH50. Grab the matching KAVO™ 18-Can Cooler for 50% off, too!

Shop online at timberridgeproducts.com.

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