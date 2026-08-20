MomHint's Sherri French shares these end-of-summer essentials

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The end of the summer season is here, which means that now is a good time to get back into old routines, discover new ones, or maybe treat yourself to a refresh. MomHint's Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix to share these great products.

NuFACE

TRINITY+ Starter Kit - $395

MINI+ - $250

FIX MicroWand - $175

After months of travel, late nights and packed calendars, NuFACE makes it easy to bring professional-inspired microcurrent into your at-home routine. Think of microcurrent as “fitness for your face,” helping to visibly lift, tone and contour in just minutes.

The TRINITY+ is the ultimate full-face option, designed to lift, tone and contour with interchangeable attachments; the petite MINI+ delivers facial sculpting in a smaller, travel-friendly size; and the FIX MicroWand offers targeted microcurrent to quickly smooth the look of lines, plump the appearance of lips, and depuff under eyes.

These are perfect for that end-of-summer-to-fall reset. Whether you’re getting ready for a wedding, heading back to the office, or simply refreshing your routine for fall, NuFACE’s FDA-cleared microcurrent technology delivers both instant and long-term visible results, making it an easy addition when you want skin to look more lifted, sculpted and refreshed.

Shop online at mynuface.com.

Drift

As we start transitioning from bright summer scents into richer fall fragrances, Drift’s limited-edition John Wick x Drift Continental Home Scent Diffuser is an easy way to shift the mood at home with something darker, warmer and more sophisticated. The diffuser blends lavender noir with rich mahogany, oak and tonka bean for a refined, immersive fragrance that instantly sets the tone when you walk into a room.

The launch marks Drift’s second collaboration with the John Wick franchise, following its popular Car Air Freshener.

Visit drift.co to shop online.

Secret

Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant – starting at $13.99

The summer is still on which means it's still time to avoid annoying sweat stains and odor. The Secret Clinical Hyaluronic Acid Antiperspirant provides clinically proven 100-hour sweat protection against three types of sweat: stress, heat, and activity, keeping you fresh and confident.

Available in six scents, this triple-acting formula is designed to handle intense sweating, offering three times the stress sweat protection versus the wetness protection required of an ordinary antiperspirant. It is also made with hyaluronic acid, helping to strengthen the skin barrier.

It is also designed with an invisible solid formula, you can confidently wear your favorite summer clothing without worrying about white residue or sweat marks.

Available at food, drug and mass retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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