MomHint's Sherri French shares products to help with holiday hosting

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The holidays are almost here, and it’s time to get party ready! Lifestyle and parenting contributor Sherri French returned to the Morning Mix with great ideas if you are hosting at home or heading out to celebrate.

Baggallini

Whether you're heading to a holiday dinner, an office party or a New Year's Eve celebration, Baggallini has a bag for every occasion! With stylish, lightweight designs and thoughtful organizational features, you don't have to sacrifice function for fashion. From running errands and last-minute gift shopping to heading straight to a holiday party, you want a bag that can keep up with your plans!

Baggallini's versatile silhouettes, including crossbodies, shoulder bags and convertible styles, make it easy to go from day to night while keeping your hands free and your look polished. Baggallini offers rich seasonal colors, festive textures and gold hardware that instantly elevate an everyday look.

Shop online at baggallini.com.

Toro

Toro Ultra 3-in-1 Blower/Vac (Model #51619) - $99.98

Toro is the number-one rated electric blower brand, and this Ultra Blower/Vac is their ultimate entry-level workhorse. It’s an unbeatable, under-$100 choice for first-time homeowners or anyone tired of wrestling with gas engines or waiting on dead batteries. Because it's corded electric, you just plug it in and get instant, reliable 260 MPH power with an infinitely variable speed knob, giving anyone complete control without the learning curve.

Shop online at toro.com or Lowe’s.

Pillsbury

Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix

Pillsbury Moist Supreme Yellow Cake Mix

Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Chocolate Fudge Frosting

Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Cream Cheese Frosting

Holiday trends come and go, but the desserts people actually reach for are the ones they grew up with: a slice of yellow cake with chocolate frosting, a Funfetti cupcake, a tray of something homemade on the counter. Pillsbury Baking makes it easier than ever to create bakery-style treats at home, bringing families together around the kitchen for the moments they look forward to most.

Available at retailers nationwide.

Sun-Maid

Charcuterie boards continue to be a go-to favorite for entertaining and Sun-Maid has introduced a way to make it even simpler this holiday season. Their new Charcuterie Pairings are perfectly portioned packs that make it easy to build beautiful charcuterie boards for festive gatherings or everyday occasions and add a new level of entertaining and snacking convenience.

Sun-Maid Charcuterie Pairings are available in four varieties: Dried Apricots, Blueberries, and Cranberries; Dried Apricots, Dried Blueberries, and Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins; Dried Cherries, Banana Chips, and Chocolate Yogurt Covered Raisins; and Dried Cranberries, Dried Cherries, and Chocolate Yogurt Covered Raisins.

Available at retailers nationwide including select Walmart and Target locations, and can be found in a grocery store near you.

For more information, visit @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

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