Mike Morse Law Firm supports volunteer opportunities with Humane Society of West Michigan

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Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

The firm has been supporting the Humane Society of West Michigan this past year, and as school resumes and the holiday season approaches, the fall season is a great time to spend extra time you may have by volunteering at the shelter.

Shelter volunteers can participate in a variety of activities that include dog walking, cat socialization, prepare veterinary supplies, launder towels and blankets, and more. For every one paid staff member at HSWM, that ratios to four volunteers!

Opportunities also range from assisting with daily tasks to helping prepare special events. Lead Litigation Attorney Ed Kardelis and Humane Society of West Michigan Executive Director Eric Messing visited the Morning Mix to share more ways the community can get involved!

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