Mike Morse Law Firm encourages pet vaccinations year-round

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Mike Morse Law Firm is Michigan's Largest Injury Law Firm, fighting for cases both large and small. When not fighting cases, firm has been a partner of Michigan Humane for many years, with Mike Morse himself owning rescue animals over the years.

Many of the Firm's staff are pet owners as well, and Lead Litigation Attorney Ed Kardelis and Humane Society of West Michigan Director of Development and Marketing Winni Walsh returned to the Morning Mix to share the importance of keeping your pets vaccinated all year long.

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