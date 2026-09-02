Michigan's Family Friendly Fun Spot for Fall: Gaylord!

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Gaylord is one of Michigan's premiere "up north" destinations, with year-round activities for all kinds of adventures. There are so many ways to enjoy the beautiful fall colors, from hikes and bike trails, to kayaking, canoe rides and even rafting!

Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau Executive Director Paul Beachnau visited with Michelle and Todd to share more.

Visit gaylordmichigan.net for more information and to book your next getaway!

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