Michigan Lupus Foundation's annual walk returning to Grand Rapids this Saturday

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks healthy tissues and organs, but is often called an invisible disease due to flare-ups not always visible. While those living with lupus can reach a normal lifespan, there is no cure for it.

Walks such as the annual awareness walk aim to raise money towards a cure as well as bring awareness and support to those affected by the disease. This year's Grand Rapids walk will take place Saturday, August 29 beginning at 10 A.M. at the Blue Bridge.

Participants will enjoy refreshments and health screenings during the registration hour at 9 A.M., and children will be able to enjoy kids activities. The registration hour will also feature a silent auction on items such as a tasting event at Founder's, Whitecaps tickets, and Civic Theatre tickets.

The walk will cross the Blue Bridge and into Lacks Park. Registration is $25 for adults, while children 17 and under are free.

Kimberly Dimond, Executive Director of the Michigan Lupus Foundation and Michigan Lupus Foundation Chair of the Board of Directors Michael Lang visited the Morning Mix to talk about the walk.

Visit milupus.org for more information and to register.

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