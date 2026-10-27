Michigan Lottery seeking nominees for "Excellence in Education" recipients

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Teachers have a critical role in a child's development, and the Michigan Lottery's Excellence in Education award recognizes teachers who have made an impact each school year.

During the school year, Michigan residents may nominate a public school employee for this honor, including teachers, administrators, coaches, and support staff. Selected by Michigan Lottery, one winner is selected weekly, receiving a $2,000 cash prize as well as a plaque.

At the end of the school year, all weekly winners are selected by Michigan Lottery for he "Educator of the Year" award, with a $10,000 cash prize as part of the accolade.

Those interested in nominating a teacher may do so by scanning the QR code below.

Acting Michigan Lottery Commissioner Joe Froehlich visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Michigan Lottery

Visit michiganlottery.com for more information.

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