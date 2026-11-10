Michigan family creates natural, protein-based candy for all ages

Candy is delicious for good reason, but that good reason comes with additional, often unwanted ingredients including Red 40, high fructose corn syrup, and additional additives. For the Zahn family, what began as a business experiment has turned into "Z's Performance Candy", a healthier candy option for consumers of all ages.

Z's Performance Candy features 20 grams of whole whey protein per serving, no artificial flavors or colors, and are made with coconut water, organic cane sugar, and cholorella. The Plymouth-based family currently sells the candy in two gummy-flavor forms of Mixed Berry and Sour Mixed Berry.

Dad Todd and eldest son Preston visited the Morning Mix to talk about the growth of this Michigan-made business!

Z's Performance Candy can be purchased online at zssnacks.us. Follow the business on Instagram for updates!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok