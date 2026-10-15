Michigan Beauty Show heads to DeVos Place this weekend

The Michigan Beauty Show is heading to DeVos Place this Sunday and Monday, October 18 and 19, being the first beauty show in West Michigan in over ten years.

Those in the beauty industry, such as hairstylists, barbers, salon owners, nail techs, estheticians, and more, are all invited to attend. Newcomers to the industry are also invited.

Attendees will witness over 100 exhibitors across a variety of products and brands, as well as over 100 educational classes for professional development.

The show begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m. both days. A variety of ticket options can be found at michiganbeautyshow.com.

Aimee Eldred, Education Director for the Michigan Beauty Show, sat down with Michelle to share more about the event's return and what attendees can look forward to!

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