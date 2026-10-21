Michigan author Wendy Byard to appear at two local events this month

Michigan author Wendy Byard has released her debut thriller novel, Devil in the Dunes: A Great Lakes .

Devil in the Dunes takes the familiarity of West Michigan's shores and brings out hidden secrets and suspense these beloved locations hold. The novel was also nominated as part of "Killer Nashville" reader's choice awards.

Wendy will feature two author events in West Michigan this month:



Kalamazoo: October 24 at 3 p.m. - Sit and Stay Winery

Spring Lake: October 29 at 5 p.m. - Lilley Mansion

The Kalamazoo event will take a sneak peek at her upcoming novel Shadows of Superior , and the Spring Lake event requires $39 admission. Both events will feature food and drinks as well as a Q&A and book signing.

Wendy visited the Morning Mix to talk about the book. Visit wendybyard.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok