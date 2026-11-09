Michigan Antique Festival hitting Kalamazoo for the first time

The Michigan Antique Festival is heading to West Michigan for the first time, setting up shop inside the Kalamazoo County Expo Center for two-days of treasure hunting fun.

Following successful events in Midland and Davisburg, the Kalamazoo vintage market will be held Saturday, November 14 and Sunday, November 15. The market will feature antique dealers who have previously participated in the East Side events, as well as bring West Michigan and Chicago vendors.

Market hours run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. General admission is $10 for adults and children 12 and older. Children 11 and under get in for free.

Festival Director Matthew Edens visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event and show off what unique products you might find!

Visit miantiquefestival.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Kalamazoo County Expo Center is located at 2900 Lake Street.

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