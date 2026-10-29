Michigan Alliance for Healthy Aging to host annual Masquerade for Memories event

The Michigan Alliance for Healthy Aging is a volunteer organization that invites individuals to advocate for older adults as they age and provide resources to those impacted by cognitive decline including dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

The organization is preparing to host its annual fundraiser, "Masquerade for Memories", bringing local residents, volunteers, and community business leaders together for a night of philanthropy and celebration. This year's theme, "A Regency Affair: Beneath the Mask", combines regency and masquerade themes for one evening, with all proceeds supporting the Alzheimer's Association.

The evening will feature an open bar, live music, dancing, as well as fundraising activities. Over the past three years, the event has raised over $80,000 for the Alzheimer's Association.

Tickets are $125 per person with sponsor tables available. The event takes place Saturday, November 7 at the Sheraton Hotel at 5700 28th St SE in Grand Rapids beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Visit mi-aha.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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