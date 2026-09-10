MI author, Erin A. Craig, retells Broadway classic in new novel, "Our Strange Duet"

West Michigan author Erin A. Craig has incorporated elements of the theatre in each of her novels, and her latest release, Our Strange Duet, is no exception to that influence from the stage.
Our Strange Duet is a young adult novel that re-imagines Phantom of the Opera, placing Christine as the focus of the story, still choosing between Raoul and the Phantom.
Erin will be promoting the book with a meet and greet and discussion at various locations across West Michigan throughout the next several days:
- Thursday, September 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids
- Saturday, September 12 from 12 to 3 p.m. at The Book Cellar in Grand Haven
- Thursday, September 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Georgetown Township Library in Jenison
Erin visited the Morning Mix to talk about the book, which retails for $24.99 and is available wherever books are sold.
Visit erinacraig.com for more information.
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