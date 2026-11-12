Merchants and Makers returning to Holland Civic Center

Merchants and Makers is the largest local artisan maker group out of West Michigan, where local artists and makers gather in one spot to set up shop, enjoy the community connections, as well as help local customers find that perfect unique gift while also supporting local artists.

Just in time for the holiday season, the group will set up shop at the Holland Civic Center, marking its eighth year of location collaboration. Shoppers can not only shop for the holidays, but also enjoy food trucks and alcoholic beverages.

The market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. Admission is just $3 to get in, with kids receiving free admission.

Merchants and Makers director Shyle Lyons returned to the Morning Mix and brought Amanda Zomberg from Soy Moss to share more.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information.

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