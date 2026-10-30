Merchants and Makers preparing for Fulton Street Holiday Market

Merchants and Makers is the largest local artisan maker group out of West Michigan, where local artists and makers gather in one spot to set up shop, enjoy the community connections, as well as help local customers find that perfect unique gift while also supporting local artists.

The team is preparing for the first holiday market of the season, which will be held at the Fulton Street Market on Sunday, November 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature food trucks and live music.

Admission to Merchants and Makers markets are $3 per person, with children receiving free admission.

Merchants and Makers director Shyle Lyons returned to the Morning Mix and brought Oddment Apparel owner Emily Keller to share more.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information.

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