Merchants and Makers is the largest local artisan maker group out of West Michigan, priding itself on featuring one-of-a-kind creations created by community members for all occasions. The market is preparing for their final market of the calendar year, just in time for the holiday shopping season!

Merchants and Makers will celebrate Small Business Saturday on November 28 at the Big Room in SILVA in Grand Rapids. This market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Merchants and Makers director Shyle Lyons returned to the Morning Mix alongside Michelle Kozak from Harry's Yellow Bicycle to talk about the final event of the year. SILVA is located at 975 Ottawa Ave. NW.

Visit merchantsandmakers.com for more information about the market and to connect with local makers all year long.

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