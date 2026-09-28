Meals on Wheels Western Michigan's Chef's Specialty event returns next week

Meals on Wheels Western Michigan (MOWWM) brings meals to seniors in Kent and Allegan counties, not only allowing homebound residents to maintain their independence, but also provide interaction. While volunteers and meals are distributed all year long, the organization's signature event, the Chef's Specialty, celebrates food and community through MOWWM's services.

The event returns for a twelfth year on Wednesday, October 7 at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids beginning at 5:30 p.m. Ten West Michigan chefs will show off signature dishes in a strolling tasting format, where attendees will also enjoy dessert and learn more about MOWWM's impact. Attendees will also be able to vote for "Best Chef" at the event.

The evening will also have a live auction for the chance at winning a vacation, private cocktail class, Chicago Cubs tickets, and more. The evening will also recognize Mark Secchia's impact across downtown Grand Rapids' entrepreneur endeavors and hospitality through Sherpa's Delivery Service and SILVA.

Tickets for the Chef's Specialty are $175, although viewers who use the promo code FOX17 at checkout receive $25 off their ticket!

Dave Gilman, Director of Advancement for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan and Stefan Fahlen, owner of Arnie's Bakery, visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event and show off Stefan's dish of Swedish Meatballs that will make an appearance at this year's Chef's Specialty!

Visit mealsonwheelswesternmichigan.org/chefs-specialty for more information and to purchase tickets.

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