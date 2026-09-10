Master Arts Theatre presents "September Bears," a story from the aftermath of 9/11

Master Arts Theatre is honoring the observance of 9/11's 25th anniversary with the latest performance in their lineup, "September Bears".

The play follows the true story of a Long Island teacher who helped her class in the aftermath of 9/11 by collecting teddy bears to give to children affected by the attacks. The show will run September 11 through 26 with showtimes Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will also be performed at 2 p.m.

In addition to the show, Master Arts Theatre is encouraging audiences to bring new teddy bears to donate when they attend the show. All teddy bear donations will be sent to the Kent County Sheriff's Department and passed out to children impacted by trauma when officers arrive.

Tickets for the show are $22 for adults and $19.50 for students and seniors.

Master Arts Theatre board member and actor Tripp Hurst and actor Colleen Thompson visited the Morning Mix to talk about the show.

Visit masterarts.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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