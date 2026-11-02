Making the most out of your retirement savings from Guilford Financial Group

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For those nearing retirement, many decisions come into play to ensure a successful financial outcome, including personalized risk management and opportunities to make the most of their money. Often, the decision-making process can be overwhelming, and firms such as the Guilford Financial Group help individuals make the best decisions that fit their personal retirement plan.

Guilford Financial Group president Scott Staschke visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to share more.

Scott A. Staschke CFP®, RFC®, President of Guilford Financial Group Inc. has been with the firm since 2000. Guilford Financial Group, Inc. is a family business celebrating 37 years of serving the shoreline community.

Scott’s areas of concentration include Estate Planning, Business Retirement, and Succession Planning, Individual/Couple Retirement planning, Client Portfolio Design and Investment Analysis, Retirement Income Planning/Withdrawal Strategies, and Advanced Options Strategies along with insurance, life, disability to long-term health care, business pension plans, and employee benefits coordination. Scott holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Elon University. Also holds the Series 7, 4, 24, 53, 63 securities registrations through LPL Financial, and separately, Life & Health and Variable Annuity licenses. Scott is a Registered Representative with LPL Financial. Further, Scott is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ Professional and a Registered Financial Consultant®. CFP Certificate

Scott lives in Madison with his wife Karin and his three wonderful children. On the weekends Scott is busy going to his children soccer games, theater rehearsals and other activities. In his free time he enjoys golfing, biking, hiking and any other outdoor activity. Is an active member of the local Rotary Club.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor. Member FINRA & SIPC. The LPL Financial representative(s) associated with this website may discuss and/or transact securities business only with residents of the states in which they are properly registered or licensed. No offers may be made or accepted from any resident of any other state.

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