Making Strides Walk for breast cancer research this weekend in Grand Rapids

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and local events such as Making Strides walk join the cause by funding research and treatment for the disease, but also provide a space for those affected by breast cancer to rally together in support.

West Michigan will see its Making Strides Walk at Calder Plaza on Saturday, October 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event is free to attend, although donations are encouraged.

Kaela Chambers, Senior Manager of Events for the American Cancer Society and Stacey Goodson, ambassador for Portrait of Hope and Community, visited the Morning Mix to talk about Making Strides.

Visit makingstrideswalk.org/westmichigan for more information and to register for the walk.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok