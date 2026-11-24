Amid everything that the holiday season entails, maintaining a clean and guest-ready home can become quickly overwhelming. The Blissful Clean is a Grand Rapids-based, women-owned cleaning company that helps residents maintain a clean space all year long, but for those looking for an extra hand this season, the business has you covered.

The Blissful Clean was founded by Kyleigh Lipsitz after her own experience of raising children and working a full time job. The business is built so that clients never have to think about cleaning again and run a team of trained, background-checked individuals and is fully insured. For the holiday season, gifting a home cleaning is also welcome and encouraged from The Blissful Clean.

Kyleigh advises hosts this season to prioritize the guest bathroom first with a fresh hand towel and extra visible roll of toilet paper should guests access it. Be sure your kitchen counters and surfaces are wiped down, and leave anything behind a closed door until after the party, unless the room is served as one large coat room.

Kyleigh visited the Morning Mix to talk about the business and share more strategies as we prepare for hosting season!

Visit theblissfulclean.com for more information and to book your service! You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

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