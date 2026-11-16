Looking to volunteer this season? Opportunities available at HWMUW

As the holiday season approaches, those looking to seek ways to give back to the community and make spirits bright can do so through Heart of West Michigan United Way, who have launched their Holiday Giving and Volunteer Guide. The guide directs community members to resources and ways to support local individuals across Allegan, Kent, and Ottawa counties.

One of the pioneering points of the giving season is the organization's annual "Stuff the Sled" drive. "Stuff the Sled" provides gifts for local children and can be shopped from one individual or shopped by a local organization, coworkers, and clubs.

A holiday gift set can be put together that contains an age-appropriate toy, a game, a book, as well as warm winter hats and gloves. Donors can purchase gifts online at hwmuw.org/stuff-the-sled.

Those seeking the guide can do so at hwmuw.org, and those seeking additional help this season can call 211.

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